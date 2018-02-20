Greenville City Parks board discusses bandshell dedication

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City Parks Board discussed fundraising and scheduling a dedication ceremony for the new bandshell at their monthly meeting Thursday.

“I wanted to start a discussion about the dedication ceremony,” Greenville Municipal Concert Band conductor J.R. Price told the board during the public hearing portion of Thursday’s meeting. “That beautiful structure deserves a dedication.”

Price also informed the board that his group had received a small grant to purchase music stands for the bandshell, and asked them to help raise funds for new chairs as well. The chairs were expected to cost about $8000.

“I know the band is eagerly waiting to get in there and start our season,” Price said.

The issue of recognizing donors throughout the community who contributed to the bandshell was also raised.

“We want to make sure people are duly recognized for helping us with this project,” Price said. “A lot of chefs went into the cooking of this meal.”

The band’s first concert of the season, titled “A Celebration of Independence,” will be held July 1. The board resolved to form a committee for the purpose of planning the dedication ceremony, and to issue a letter to all donors advertising the event.

Jana Deeter, a representative of the local nonprofit Friends of the Darke County Parks, also addressed the board about the possibility of her group opening an ice cream stand in the park to raise money for improvements to one of the islands in the park’s pond. She said that the stand would not operate during food truck rallies, so as not to compete with those businesses.

The board advised Deeter to talk to Safety Services Director Curt Garrison about opening a new food service business in the park.

Deeter also said that she and other members would like to form a volunteer Park Clean-up Team to help offset the recent loss of manpower due to changes in state laws requiring public assistance recipients to perform community service work in the park.

“We know you have less help, and we’d be happy to help out with that,” Deeter said.

Mayor Steve Willman addressed the board concerning issues with the park’s eternal flame monument. According to Willman, the lamppost bearing the flame is not very high, which has resulted in children using the flame to set sticks on fire. The lamppost itself is also beginning to deteriorate. Willman suggested appealing to the public for help to improve the monument.

“It always amazes me there are so many people who are willing to help out,” Willman said.

Willman also suggested doing something to make the flame more visible.

“At this point, you’d never know it was there,” Willman said. “I think it needs something to draw attention to it.”

Finally, Park Manager Deb Fall announced she had received a $1000 grant from the Hope Foundation for use in the Greenville City Parks. The board voted to put those funds toward purchasing new shutters for the roundhouse.

Greenville residents wishing to express concerns or attend the next meeting of the city parks board may contact the Parks Dept. at 937-548-2315.

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

