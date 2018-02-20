Public comments sought for hunting, trapping and fishing rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans are invited to offer public comment regarding the proposed and future hunting, trapping and fishing regulations at open houses scheduled across the state.

Proposed dates for white-tail deer hunting seasons for 2018 to 2019 are:

Deer archery: September 29, 2018 to February 3, 2019

Youth deer gun: November 17 to 18, 2018

Deer gun: November 26 to December 2, 2018; December 15 to 16, 2018

Deer muzzleloader: January 5 to 8, 2019

Deer bag limits were proposed to remain the same for all but one county — a reduction in the bag limit from three deer to two deer was proposed for Jefferson County. In Darke County, which has a two-deer limit, hunters harvested 731 deer during the 2017 to 2018 season.

A complete list of proposed rule changes can be viewed online at http://bit.ly/1Ff1ewC

The open houses will be held on Saturday, March 3, between noon and 3 p.m., and online comments will be accepted from now through Sunday, March 4.

Open houses provide opportunities for anyone interested in sharing input and participating in Ohio’s professional fish and wildlife management process. Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division (ODNR) Wildlife biologists and law enforcement officers will be available to answer questions and receive comments. Those unable to attend an open house can provide comments online at wildohio.gov

All interested Ohioans are encouraged to participate. Open house location information for March 3:

• Central Ohio: Wildlife District One office, 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus 43215; 614-644-3925;

• Northwest Ohio: Wildlife District Two office, 952 Lima Avenue, Findlay 45840; 419-424-5000;

• Northeast Ohio: Wildlife District Three office, 912 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron 44319; 330-644-2293;

• Southeast Ohio: Wildlife District Four office, 360 E. State Street, Athens 45701; 740-589-9930;

• Southwest Ohio: Greene County Fish and Game, 1538 Union Road, Xenia 45385; 937-372-9261.

Directions to the open houses can be found at wildohio.gov or by calling 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543). Public input gathered at these open houses and online is critical and will be considered during the formation of future hunting and fishing regulations.

A statewide hearing on all of the proposed rules will be held at the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s District One office on Thursday, March 15, at 9 a.m.

The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that approves all ODNR Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. The council will vote on the proposed rules and season dates during its meeting on Wednesday, April 11, after considering public input.

Council meetings are open to the public. Individuals who want to provide comments on a topic that is currently being considered by council are asked to preregister at least two days prior to the meeting by calling 614-265-6304. All comments are required to be three minutes or less.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_18-19-Ohio-Deer-Hunting-Regs.jpg ODNR photo