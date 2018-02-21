Ansonia man in custody for stabbing

DARKE COUNTY — An Ansonia man sits in the Darke County Jail, awaiting arraignment on a second-degree felony felonious assault charge following a February 19 stabbing incident.

On Monday, February 19, at approximately 10:56 p.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Wayne HealthCare in Greenville in reference to a man who had been stabbed.

Deputies responded to the Wayne HealthCare emergency room to investigate, where it was revealed Zechariah Gwinn, 25, of New Castle, Indiana, had been assaulted and stabbed by Aaron J. Sanders, 25, of Ansonia. The stabbing occurred before noon on Monday, February 19, at Sanders’ residence located at the 9900 block of Detling Road, Ansonia.

Gwinn was treated by both Wayne Health Care and Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for his injuries and his condition is listed as stable at this time.

On Tuesday, February 20, at 10:33 p.m., Mr. Sanders was taken into custody at GTI, 5755 State Route 571 East, Greenville, without further incident and booked on felonious assault charges.

This case remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanders http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Sanders-MUG-1.jpg Sanders Darke County Jail

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

