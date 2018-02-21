Greenville fire, police to begin using MARCS radios Feb. 26

GREENVILLE — If all goes as planned, the City of Greenville’s Fire and Police Departments will soon be using MARCS radios, Greenville City Council was told Tuesday.

Safety/Service Director Curt Garrison said the city has received the Multi-Agency Radio Communications System (MARCS) radios it agreed to purchase from J&K Communications Inc., an expenditure approved by council at its February 8 meeting. The emergency consoles should be fully installed by the end of this week, allowing firefighters and officers to begin using MARCS mobile and portable radios.

“Theoretically, if all goes well, the City of Greenville will switch to the MARCS radio system on Monday, well ahead of the April 16 deadline set by the county,” he said.

Fire Chief Russ Thompson told The Daily Advocate the city will, for the time being, keep their VHS radios as a backup which will allow them to continue communicating with other agencies in the county which have yet to make the transition to the MARCS system.

Mayor Steve Willman submitted to council his annual report, which details the projects and expenditures of each city department during the 2017 year.

“It shows things are doing well, and we’ve been able to do more, and it will reflect that in the reports,” Willman said.

In the report, the mayor highlighted many projects completed within the city during the past year, including the rebuilding of the Marling Band Shell, the Treasured Island project, the reopening of the Round House in the park, among many others.

Willman wrote, “I would love to recognize many individuals for their hard work and dedication to make everything in the city continue to run extremely well, but it is a team effort and it takes everyone to do their part.”

Council approved an amended Finance Committee report on distribution of community funds. The committee recommended the Darke County Visitor’s Bureau and Mainstreet Greenville each receive $18,000; The Darke County Historical Society and Gathering at Garst each gets $250; Darke County Horseshoe Ohio State Tournament and Horseshoe Ringer Classic will receive $1,500 apiece; Annie Oakley Days will receive $1,000; Baseball and Softball Leagues will each get $2,000; Union Cemetery is slated for $5,000; and $11,500 was set aside for fireworks.

Darke County Economic Development Corporation was originally appropriated $20,000 by the committee. However, council asked legislation be written to put that money under general funds, not community funds.

Council set a March 13 meeting of the whole to review a draft plan for Downtown Redevelopment Districts. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and no action will be taken at that time.

In legislative matters, council approved an ordinance authorizing appropriations to the general fund and to the park fund, and an ordinance authorizing the hiring of former Wastewater Superintendent Vaughn Downey on an interim basis not to exceed 180 days.

Council adjourned into executive session under Ohio Revised Code 122.21(g)(1) “to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official…”

Greenville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend and address council. Meetings may be viewed live or beginning the following day on the City of Greenville Ohio YouTube Channel.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

