Greenville Supt. says there is no threat to school district

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Schools Superintendent Doug Fries said Thursday morning that there is was no threat to the schools in the district.

“There was a non credible threat, considered a hoax, at another school district in another county, which was being discussed online and on social media by some middle school students. But I repeat, there was no threat at Greenville City Schools,” assured Supt. Fries via a One Call to the district.

Because of the social media aspect there was a meeting held between the administration and resource officers at the middle school to make sure the students knew how to report any safety concerns, said Fries.

On Thursday morning, Fairborn High School, was put on a precautionary lockdown as police checked the building following a threat made on social media. The lockdown was lifted and officials said there was no specific threats targeting the district.

This was followed by Wednesday’s investigation in Springfield by law enforcement from the Clark’s County Sheriff’s Department, Springfield Police and FBI, after a “SHS” school threat was posted on social media. The post circulated said:

“I will not be telling people what my name is, but I will bring a gun to school Tomorrow, so be prepared to hear shoots.” “Yes SHS is the school I want.”

Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf posted a response to the threats on its Springfield Police Division Facebook page.

“The Springfield Police Division takes all threats against our community seriously. We are actively investigating this incident and are keeping school and public officials advised. There is evidence that the original Facebook post that started this incident was hoaxed, but the Police and School officials will take appropriate security measures and there will be a police presence at the High School tomorrow. We are also working with Facebook officials to track down the origins of the first post. Should we locate the source, that person(s) will be arrested, charged, and prosecuted.”