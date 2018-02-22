Second Walgreens robbery suspect has probable cause hearing

GREENVILLE — The second of four minor suspects arrested for the January 6 robbery at the Greenville Walgreens was in Probate and Juvenile Court Thursday for a probable cause hearing.

Surveillance video collected from Walgreens and played in court showed the suspect entering the store with two others, according to testimony offered by Greenville Police Detective Jason Marion.

The suspect reportedly stayed at the front of the store acting as a lookout and discussed video games with a store clerk while the other two suspects brandished handguns and robbed pharmacy employees of more than $10,000 worth of drugs. A fourth juvenile acted as the getaway driver. The four were apprehended by Greenville Police officers within minutes after the robbery. Two .40-caliber handguns were found in the suspects’ vehicle.

The 15-year-old suspect was represented in court by defense attorney Matthew Pierron, who, while not contesting his client’s role in the robbery, pointed out there was no evidence presented by the prosecution that the defendant had a handgun in his possession during the incident, and thus should not be tried with a firearms specification.

Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Jason R. Aslinger agreed with the prosecution’s probable cause motion to proceed with the case, but ordered the defendant to undergo a mental evaluation before making a final ruling on whether his case will be handled by juvenile or adult court.

“Because [the defendant] was 15 at the time of the offense, this is not under the law a mandatory bind over,” said Aslinger.

On Monday, Aslinger ruled the first of the four defendants in the case, a 16-year-old, can be tried as an adult.

After the ruling, Pierron asked Judge Aslinger to release his client from West Central Juvenile where he has been held since the robbery, saying he has a “good support system with his family.”

However, Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Quigley asked the court to keep the defendant in custody, saying the robbery was a “serious offense.” Judge Aslinger ordered the defendant to continue being held for the time being.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

