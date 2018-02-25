Butler Middle School receives recognition from state board

ARCANUM — Butler Middle School students and staff were honored by a representative from the State Board of Education at a rally Friday.

The school was awarded the state’s Momentum Award, in recognition of exceeding expectations in student growth on the Ohio School Report Card for the 2016-2017 school year.

Board Member Charlotte McGuire, representing District 3 of the State Board of Education, was on hand to present a certificate and to congratulate the school on its achievement, the second year in a row the school has been so recognized.

In addition to congratulating the students and staff, McGuire called down student council members to recognize their contributions to their fellow students.

“You are role models for your peers,” she told them. “Keep up the good work, be willing to always do what is right, and always do what makes it better for someone else. They call that ‘value added.’”

McGuire added, “Go Trojans! Continue to believe in yourself, continue to believe you can make a difference, and continue to make wise choices, because it’s about the quality of your life for the rest of your life.”

Principal Marcus Bixler said Butler Middle School is one of only 50 schools statewide which has earned the Momentum Award two years in a row.

“It’s been something we’ve preached now for two years, that growth mindset, in our building and in our district,” said Bixler. “And to see it in action and the great things our staff and students do here on a daily basis, it’s probably a small token of the great things that are going on, but I’m extremely proud of both our students and our staff.”

Superintendent John Stephens said, “On behalf of the Arcanum-Butler Local School District, I am very proud of the Butler Middle School staff, students, and Principal Marcus Bixler for their efforts in earning the Momentum Award. This marks the second straight year our middle school has earned the award and shows that our kids continue to show growth and work hard at performing well. I appreciate State Board Member Charlotte McGuire for personally delivering the award and her continued support.”

State Board of Education Member Charlotte McGuire (right) congratulates Butler Middle School students and staff on achieving the state’s Momentum Award for the second year in a row. Shown at left are Arcanum-Butler School Board Member Eric Moore and Superintendent John Stephens. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Butler-MS-0377-PRINT.jpg State Board of Education Member Charlotte McGuire (right) congratulates Butler Middle School students and staff on achieving the state’s Momentum Award for the second year in a row. Shown at left are Arcanum-Butler School Board Member Eric Moore and Superintendent John Stephens. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate Charlotte McGuire (right) from the State Board of Education shakes hands with Student Council President Madeline Berry. McGuire was at Butler Middle School to present the state’s Momentum Award. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Butler-MS-0386-PRINT.jpg Charlotte McGuire (right) from the State Board of Education shakes hands with Student Council President Madeline Berry. McGuire was at Butler Middle School to present the state’s Momentum Award. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

Honored two years running for achievement

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com

