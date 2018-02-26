Woman killed, man seriously injured in accident

DARKE COUNTY — A Greenville woman was killed early Monday after the car she was traveling in hit a concrete culvert.

On February 26, at 4:27 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, Arcanum Fire and Careflight responded to an injury accident in the 2800 block of State Route 49.

The preliminary investigation revealed a silver, 2008 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Jason N. Jones, 32, of Greenville, was traveling north bound in the 2800 block of State Route 49 when he traveled left of center, went off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.

Jones was treated at the scene by Arcanum Rescue and then transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight where he is listed in serious condition. Terra A. Hodge, 33, of Greenville, was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office reconstruction team was called to the scene. This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.