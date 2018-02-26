Greenville’s Whirlpool plant gets new leader

GREENVILLE — Whirlpool Corporation recently announced changes to their manufacturing leadership. Greenville’s plant lead, Ken Hossler will be assuming the Plant Lead position in our Marion, Ohio operations, reporting to Byron Green, Vice President of North American Region manufacturing beginning March 1.

The opening created by Hossler’s move will be filled by Ottawa Operations Plant Lead, Jenni Hanna. Hanna’s move is effective March 1.

Hossler has been with Whirlpool since 1986 when he started at the Clyde, Ohio facility as an hourly employee in assembly and support operations. He has had several roles with increasing responsibilities including Production Supervisor Assembly, Assembly Shift Manager, and Operations Director at both Clyde and Findlay Operations. He has been plant lead for Greenville Operations since 2012. He enjoys spending time with his family, including his wife of 29 years, Jill and his two sons.

Hanna has been with Whirlpool since 1991. She started in Whirlpool Corporation’s Findlay, Ohio facility as an hourly employee in assembly. She also had several roles with increasing responsibility including Director of Human Resources, Director of Operations and most recently, the Plant Lead at the company’s Ottawa facility. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends and is looking forward to exploring and learning about Greenville and the surrounding areas.

