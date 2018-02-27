New Madison Council approves one meeting per month

NEW MADISON — During it’s Monday night meeting, delayed a week due to the Presidents Day holiday the previous week, New Madison Village Council voted unanimously to change its meeting structure.

Effective beginning in March, the village will conduct its regular council meeting once per month, on the third Monday at 6 p.m., as opposed to two times per month. However, council will still gather twice per month, but with the first meeting reserved as a work session for council’s various committees.

New Madison Mayor Lisa Garland said, “The benefit of it is that all the committees will meet the first meeting, and the second meeting will be a business meeting.”

She added both sessions will still remain open for the public to attend.

In other legislation, council passed to ordinances providing additional funding for village improvements. The first measure approved $30,000 towards the state highway fund for the North Main Street project. The second, a $52,000 expenditure, will be applied to the storm sewer fund for the recently completed Duffield Street storm sewer project.

It was also announced the village’s fire and rescue departments are prepared to go live with the MARCS radio system by the end of March or early April, in anticipation of the countywide move to the emergency communications system slated for April 16.

Some village residents asked council to approve widening the approach to their driveway as part of the village’s North Main Street repaving project, which includes new sidewalks and curbs. The current approach is too narrow, they explained. Grants and Funding Specialist Susan Laux of Mote & Associates recommended an 18-foot width would be best for the approach.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

