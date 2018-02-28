Comedy show benefits Darke County veterans

GREENVILLE — Darke County Veterans Services will host a comedy show featuring Bob and Tom Show regulars Jeff Oskay and Brent Terhune this Saturday, March 3.

The show starts at 7 p.m. at Greenville VFW post 7262, and is open to the public. Tickets are $20 each, and can be purchased at the Veterans Services office or online at www.brownpapertickets.com. All proceeds go toward funding the 2018 Veterans Washington D.C. trip.

“Thanks to the outstanding support and donations of Darke County businesses and residents, the 2017 D.C. trip was a huge success,” Veterans Services director Thomas Pitman said in a press release issued last week. “A total of 30 veterans and 24 spouses were able to experience our nation’s capital at a significantly reduced cost.”

A former stock broker from Indianapolis, Jeff Oskay left his day job and started doing comedy ten years ago. After traveling around the country for eight years, he got a gig writing full-time for Bob and Tom. But before all that, he was a military brat.

“I come from a military family,” Oskay said. “I tried to join when I was 18, but I’m deaf in one ear, so they wouldn’t take me. So I’ve done a lot of shows for the Wounded Warrior Foundation, and I do shows for guys stationed all over the Midwest.”

Oskay likes to think of his experiences entertaining soldiers and veterans as his way of giving back.

“These are some selfless guys who are willing to go out there and put their lives on the line so that I can travel around and tell jokes,” Oskay said. “So I figure this is the least I can do. It’s a tiny contribution, but it’s the only one I know how to make. And it’s definitely rewarding.”

Oskay said that, while he’s done comedy shows in venues from New York to San Francisco and everywhere in-between, the Midwest is still his favorite place to perform.

“The Midwest is definitely the best,” Oskay said. “The people here are a lot more down to Earth, and just a lot more appreciative. We play a lot of small towns, and the people there really treat you like a rock star. They buy you drinks, they want to have you over for dinner. You don’t get that in the bigger towns.”

Oskay said that spirit of gratitude extends to his military audience members, as well.

“The only people more appreciative than those in small towns are the military guys,” Oskay said. “If 400 service members show up, then 400 guys come up to you after the show and thank you for being there. And I’m always like, ‘Why are you thanking me? You’re the one about to go fight a war.’”

Oskay also had good things to say about his fellow headliner at Saturday’s show, Brent Terhune. Like Oskay, Terhune is also a writer for Bob and Tom.

“In my opinion, Brent is one of the best comedians in the Midwest,” Oskay said. “I first saw him at an open mic performance when he was 18. When you do comedy for a while, you learn how to recognize who’s got what it takes and who doesn’t. Brent’s super clean, and he’s funny as hell. I think he’s going to be huge someday.”.

Oskay wanted to assure the people of Darke County that if they come out to his show on Saturday night, they will have a good time.

“If not, tell them they can come find me after the show and punch me in the eye,” Oskay said.

For more details, contact the Darke County Veterans Services Office at 937-548-5305 or visit www.darkecountyveterans.org.

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

By Tony Baker

