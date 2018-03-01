Wed. night rollover crash sends 6 to area hospitals

NEW MADISON — Five of six occupants in a vehicle were ejected in a rollover crash Wednesday night near New Madison.

On February 28, at approximately 8 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Arcanum Rescue, Versailles Rescue, Greenville Rescue, and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the 1900 block of New Madison Coletown Road on a report of a one vehicle rollover crash with multiple ejections with serious injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed a tan 2002 Chevy Suburban driven by Tyler Harrison, 21, of Hollansburg, was traveling southbound in the 1900 block of New Madison Coletown Road when his front-seat passenger, Alicia Schroeder, 25, of Greenville, grabbed his arm causing him to drive off the right side of the roadway, over-correcting and then driving off the left side of the roadway into a field, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times, ejecting five of the six occupants.

Occupants ejected were the driver, second-row passengers Nathan Remencus, 18, of New Madison, Trevor Harrison, 18, Hollansburg, and two third-row passengers, Travis and Tiah Harrison, both 12 years of age. Schroeder was the only occupant wearing a seat belt.

Tyler was transported to Miami Valley Hospital from the scene. Trevor was transported to Wayne HealthCare and later to Miami Valley Hospital by MICU. The two 12-year-old passengers were both taken to Wayne HealthCare and later to Dayton Childrens Hospital. Remencus was transported to Wayne HealthCare and later to Miami Valley Hospital by MICU. Schroeder was taken to Wayne HealthCare and later released.

CareFlight and MedFlight were originally requested to the scene but could not fly due to weather conditions. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the accident.

First responders survey the damage to a vehicle following a rollover crash Wednesday night near New Madison. Five of six occupants of the SUV were ejected. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_darkecocrash-WDTN-PRINT-1.jpg First responders survey the damage to a vehicle following a rollover crash Wednesday night near New Madison. Five of six occupants of the SUV were ejected. Fred Taylor | WDTN-2