Gas pipeline upgrades underway in Bradford

BRADFORD — Contract crews working for Vectren Energy Delivery (Vectren) have begun replacing gas mains and service lines in Bradford as part of the company’s pipeline replacement program, which is a multi-year program to replace about 700 miles of bare steel and cast iron pipeline infrastructure throughout Ohio.

In Bradford, more than $700,000 will go toward retiring more than one mile of gas main and 80 service lines in 2018. Since 2009, approximately 0.50 miles have been retired within the city. Vectren intends to retire a total of six miles in Bradford over the next several years.

“To ensure the continued reliability of our natural gas pipeline systems and service, our program to replace essentially all of our bare steel and cast iron pipeline infrastructure carries on,” said Colleen Ryan, Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio president. “As we continue to modernize our pipeline infrastructure, we remain focused on strengthening our system to not only meet federal requirements, but ensure the safe delivery of natural gas service to our customers for decades to come.”

Streets affected during the project include: Front Street, Pearl Street, Liberty Street, Clay Street and Keller Street. Visit www.vectren.com/pipelinereplacement to view an interactive map displaying all streets in Bradford where construction will take place in 2018.

In most cases, a polyethylene (plastic) system is being installed to replace the current bare steel and cast iron gas pipeline system. First, the gas main will be replaced within the right-of-way, and then the service lines running directly to homes and businesses will be replaced. Upon completion of the project, affected yards, sidewalks and streets will be restored.

“Construction for these pipeline projects may take several weeks to complete, and times may vary based on the size of the project, weather, ground surface/soil and other situations that may arise,” said Ryan. “Please be assured that Vectren and its contractors will make every effort to complete each project as quickly as possible and minimize impact to customers and the community.”

Prior to service replacement, a Vectren representative will contact customers to provide an overview of the required work. Vectren reminds Bradford residents to please keep the following in mind:

Please exercise caution when driving through the construction zones.

We urge residents and their children to keep a safe distance away from any work zones.

Bradford is one of more than 40 cities in Ohio undergoing this type of pipeline replacement. Since 2009, more than 370 miles have been retired, which has led to a reduction in leak calls and natural gas emissions from the distribution system. For more information about the program, visit Vectren.com/pipelinereplacement.