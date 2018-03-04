Arcanum to seek funding for new town hall

ARCANUM — If funding is approved, a new town hall could be erected within a year’s time, Arcanum Village Council was informed during its Friday meeting.

Village Administrator Bill Kessler was given approval by council members to pursue a 30-year, $1.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to fund construction for a new 8,200-square-foot administrative/police facility, which is to be located on South Albright Street.

The village is currently leasing space in the All-American Clothing Company in Arcanum for administrative and police personnel, as village employees were forced to move out of the old municipal building due to a bat infestation and other safety and health considerations.

“We’ve done our due diligence, this is what we think we want to do,” said Kessler.

The proposed building will include a drive-up window and night deposit box for utility and tax payments; tax, utility, administrator’s and mayor’s offices; a meeting/conference room; break room, copy room and storage room; restrooms for both the public and employees; a township room; as well as space for the police department. A parking lot with space for up to 30 vehicles is also planned.

According to a proposed design and construction schedule, the design of the building should be finalized by June of this year, with construction beginning in September 2018. The targeted completion date of the structure is February 2019.

The yearly budget to maintain and operate the building is estimated at approximately $25,500.

In response to a local resident asking if the village would increase income taxes to pay for the building, Kessler said, “No, at this time there’s no need to.”

Arcanum Village Council next meets Tuesday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

Preliminary architectural drawings of a proposed village hall for Arcanum. If funding comes through, the structure could be completed by February 2019. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_Arcanum-blueprint-0488-PRINT.jpg Preliminary architectural drawings of a proposed village hall for Arcanum. If funding comes through, the structure could be completed by February 2019. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

Construction could be done by Feb. 2019

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

