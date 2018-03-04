Church honors Wuebker as 2018 ’Hometown Hero’

GREENVILLE — Longtime Versailles School District Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor Dena Wuebker was the recipient of accolades during a Sunday morning service at East Main Church of Christ in Greenville.

Wuebker was named the church’s 2018 “Hometown Hero” for her work with students and the community. She was nominated for the award by church members and students Tessa and Taylor Tyo.

Tessa, in a live video message played during the church service, said Wuebker’s dedication shows her love “not only for agriculture, but for her students as well.” She called Wuebker a role model for her and others.

Rev. Jim Morehouse presented Wuebker with a plaque, which read, “In recognition of her dedicated work within Versailles Schools and her community, Dena Wuebker is hereby honored as the 2018 recipient of the Hometown Hero Award for her grace, compassion and determination as she goes above and beyond in her teaching, mentoring and local service, making a positive impact in so many lives as she selflessly gives of herself.”

Wuebker thanked the congregation for the award, calling it a “tremendous honor.”

“I’m thankful that God gave me many talents to help serve others,” she said. “I often share with [my students] a quote on the first day of school… ‘Service is the rent that we pay for living.’”

She quoted a number of passages of scripture, including 1 Peter 4:10, which reads “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.”

“It’s great to be a part of this community and have so many wonderful parents and students, so thank you very much for this honor,” she added.

Wuebker, the church’s 17th Hometown Hero honoree, was also named Versailles’ “Teacher of the Year” in 2017. She’s been employed with the district for 24 years.

