Troutwine collapses after being sentenced on sex abuse charges

GREENVILLE — Larry Troutwine, age 72, of Ansonia, was found guilty on three counts of gross sexual imposition of a child under 13, and three counts of rape of a child under 13, both third-degree felonies, in Darke County Common Pleas Court Friday afternoon. Troutwine was found not guilty on five additional counts of each charge.

Troutwine collapsed shortly after the verdict was read. Observers were ordered out of the courtroom and paramedics were called.

Troutwine’s victim and various family members were present in the courtroom as Judge Jonathan P. Hein rendered his verdict. Troutwine’s attorney, Alex Pendl, asked the judge for time to confer with his client before sentence was handed down, but Judge Hein denied the motion.

“My client has a history of serious health concerns, Your Honor, so any prison sentence would be an ordeal for him and a great drain on the taxpayers,” Pendl said.

Troutwine’s accuser was also allowed to make a statement prior to sentencing.

“I would obviously like him to spend time in jail, so that he knows what he did was wrong,” she said. “But whatever happens, I want him to know that I’m going to go on with my life, and I’m not going to be held back by this.”

Finally, the defendant himself was offered a chance to speak on his own behalf before sentence was imposed.

“I don’t think I’d make it, Your Honor,” Troutwine said, presumably referring to his chances of surviving any prison sentence. When asked if he had anything more to say, Troutwine said no.

Hein ultimately sentenced Troutwine to three years for each count of gross sexual imposition, to be served consecutively, and 10 years for each count of rape, to be served concurrently. This means that Troutwine faces a potential total of 10 years in prison.

“Because of the severity of the conduct, any one three-year sentence would not be sufficient,” Hein said

The victim, a relative of Mr. Troutwine, testified during Thursday’s trial that sexual conduct had been occurring between the two since she was in the third grade. The victim disclosed the abuse to another family member over Labor Day weekend last year.

Darke County Assistant Prosecutor James Bennett elicited details of several specific instances of abuse during the victim’s testimony. Bennett also presented transcripts of a text message conversation in which the abuse was disclosed, and called investigators from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Darke County Children’s Services, who had interviewed Troutwine, to the stand.

An audio recording of Troutwine’s interview with the Children’s Services investigator, to whom he allegedly admitted the abuse, was submitted for Judge Hein to review in chambers.

Larry Troutwine, age 72, of Ansonia, was found guilty on three counts of gross sexual imposition of a child under 13, and three counts of rape of a child under 13, both third-degree felonies, in Darke County Common Pleas Court Friday afternoon. Troutwine was sentenced to three years for each count of gross sexual imposition, to be served consecutively, and ten years for each count of rape, to be served concurrently. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_IMG_0021.jpg Larry Troutwine, age 72, of Ansonia, was found guilty on three counts of gross sexual imposition of a child under 13, and three counts of rape of a child under 13, both third-degree felonies, in Darke County Common Pleas Court Friday afternoon. Troutwine was sentenced to three years for each count of gross sexual imposition, to be served consecutively, and ten years for each count of rape, to be served concurrently. Tony Baker | The Daily Advocate Larry Troutwine, age 72, of Ansonia, was found guilty on three counts of gross sexual imposition of a child under 13, and three counts of rape of a child under 13, both third-degree felonies, in Darke County Common Pleas Court Friday afternoon. Troutwine was sentenced to three years for each count of gross sexual imposition, to be served consecutively, and ten years for each count of rape, to be served concurrently. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_IMG_0017.jpg Larry Troutwine, age 72, of Ansonia, was found guilty on three counts of gross sexual imposition of a child under 13, and three counts of rape of a child under 13, both third-degree felonies, in Darke County Common Pleas Court Friday afternoon. Troutwine was sentenced to three years for each count of gross sexual imposition, to be served consecutively, and ten years for each count of rape, to be served concurrently. Tony Baker | The Daily Advocate

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate 360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate 360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com