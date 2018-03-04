Army Reservist killed in accident

LIMA — A 20-year-old Oregon, Ohio man was killed Saturday afternoon after a military vehicle backed into him at the Army Reserve Center, 2190 Reed Road in Shawnee Township.

Shawnee Township Police reports the incident happened at 1:15 p.m.

The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was from Greenville, Ohio. According to Shawnee Township Police, the victim died at the scene.

Both were Army Reservists. The Shawnee Township Police Department is investigating and has not released the names of those involved.