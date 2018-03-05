13 arraigned on felony charges

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court saw a number of defendants arraigned on various charges Monday.

Cory J. Scarioni, 33, of Gettysburg, appeared in court via video teleconference from the Darke County Jail, to answer to felony trafficking and possession charges. He was arrested February 9 by investigators with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Postal Service, accused of receiving nearly 17 pounds of marijuana in the mail.

Represented in court by defense attorney Randall Breaden, he pleaded not guilty to both third-degree felony charges. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is being held on $25,000 bond.

Cody A. Ray, 27, of Kenton, Ohio, appeared via video, charged with numerous counts related to a police pursuit from Versailles to Greenville which occurred February 17. Ray also has an outstanding warrant in Union County, Ohio.

He pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with a police officer, driving under suspension, obstructing official business, and fictitious license plates. He is being held on $40,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to 300 days in jail, three years in prison, and up to $12,000 in fines. He was represented in court by defense attorney Dave Rohrer.

Alfonzo B. Williams, 26, of Cincinnati, Ohio, also appeared via video, pleading not guilty to charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 4.5 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. His bond is $20,000.

Among others pleading not guilty in court Monday included:

John C. Allen, 30, of Arcanum, charged with assault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony. He is free on his own recognizance.

Jack T. Bohman, of Maria Stein, charged with aggravated possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, and drug paraphernalia. He is free on his own recognizance.

Derek M. Birkenheuer, 26, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and driving under the influence. He is free on his own recognizance.

Carl J. Crumble, 37, of Greenville, is charged with failure to comply with a police officer, a third-degree felony, as well as driving under the influence and resisting arrest. He is free on $20,000 bond.

John K. Dingman, 24, of Rossburg, was arraigned on a third-degree burglary charge. He is free on his own recognizance.

Alexander C. Scott, 21, of Arcanum, pleaded not guilty to second-degree felony counts of felonious assault and endangering children. He is free on his own recognizance.

Mindi S. Jeffers, 54, of Greenville, was charged with one third-degree felony count of possession of hashish. She is free on her own recognizance.

Shawn T. Bowles, 29, of Greenville, was arraigned on one fifth-degree felony count of possession of carfentanyl. He is free on his own recognizance.

Tevor M. Newbauer, of Greenville, is charged with one fifth-degree felony count of forgery. He is free on his own recognizance.

Travis L. Royer, of Union City, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to three fifth-degree felony counts of possession of hydrocodone and aggravated possession of fentanyl. He is free on his own recognizance.

Scarioni Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate Williams Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate Ray Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com

