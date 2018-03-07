2 arrested following Walmart robbery

GREENVILLE — Two suspects are in custody following an early morning armed robbery at Greenville’s Walmart store.

At approximately 7:19 a.m. Wednesday morning, Greenville Police Department officers responded to the Greenville Walmart, 1501 Wagner Avenue, on a report of an armed robbery.

Investigating the incident, officers discovered a female subject had entered the store and a short time later approached two clerks, stating she had a gun and demanding money. An undisclosed amount of money and property was taken by the suspect who then fled from the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect in the robbery and a second subject were later arrested by another agency on unrelated charges. The robbery suspect faces one first-degree felony count of aggravated robbery in Darke County Common Pleas Court.

A spokesperson for Greenville Police was not able to provide the identities of those arrested. Investigation of the incident continues.

Greenville Police officers responded to the scene of an armed robbery at Walmart, 1501 Wagner Avenue, Wednesday morning. Two suspects are in custody. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_Gville-PD-0005-PRINT.jpg Greenville Police officers responded to the scene of an armed robbery at Walmart, 1501 Wagner Avenue, Wednesday morning. Two suspects are in custody. Advocate photo