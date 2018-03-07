2 arrested following Walmart robbery

GREENVILLE — Two suspects are in custody following an early morning armed robbery at Greenville’s Walmart store.
At approximately 7:19 a.m. Wednesday morning, Greenville Police Department officers responded to the Greenville Walmart, 1501 Wagner Avenue, on a report of an armed robbery.
Investigating the incident, officers discovered a female subject had entered the store and a short time later approached two clerks, stating she had a gun and demanding money. An undisclosed amount of money and property was taken by the suspect who then fled from the scene in a vehicle.
The suspect in the robbery and a second subject were later arrested by another agency on unrelated charges. The robbery suspect faces one first-degree felony count of aggravated robbery in Darke County Common Pleas Court.
A spokesperson for Greenville Police was not able to provide the identities of those arrested. Investigation of the incident continues.
