Tracy Lawrence, Big & Rich will play at 2018 Darke County Fair


The Darke County Agricultural Society announced at their monthly meeting Wednesday night that country star Tracy Lawrence and the duo Big and Rich will be the featured musical performers at the 2018 Darke County Fair.

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society announced at their monthly meeting Wednesday night that country star Tracy Lawrence and the duo Big and Rich will be the featured musical performers at the 2018 Darke County Fair. The board also announced that tickets for the fair’s new rides will go on sale at the fair office and via email Thursday, March 8.

