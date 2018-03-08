Big & Rich with special guest Tracy Lawrence to headline at 2018 Darke County Fair

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society announced at their monthly meeting Wednesday night that Billboard Music award-winning artist Big & Rich with special guest Tracy Lawrence will be the featured musical performers at the 2018 Darke County Fair on Sunday, August 19. Tickets for the concert go on sale Saturday, March 31.

The board also announced that tickets for the fair’s new rides are on sale now at the fair office and via email.

OSU County Extension Director and 4-H Youth Developer Rhonda Williams took the opportunity during the public hearing portion of the meeting to thank fair board members for showing up at the 4-H kick-off ceremony Sunday afternoon. She also thanked fair manager Brian Rismiller for making an appearance at the 4-H Skate Party.

“It was fun,” Rismiller said. “I haven’t had skates on in 20 years.”

Board member Cindy Riffle, meanwhile, once again brought up concerns about the fair’s shuttle service. The fair’s tractor shuttles were taken out of service in August of last year following three separate incidents in which fairgoers were injured.

Board members had discussed widening roadways in several places at a previous meeting, as well as putting up chains and stanchions to create separate paths for shuttles and pedestrians to use. However, it now looks as though the board will not be going forward with those plans.

Instead, the plan is to get rid of the current tractor shuttles and instead use taxis and golf carts to transport disabled and elderly patrons across the fairgrounds.

“We went 40 years without having a problem like this,” board president Dean Neff said. “That was a fluke, I guess. But if it happens again this year, it’ll be horrible.”

The first shuttle incident occurred Friday, August 18, when Phyllis Oliver, age 80, of Versailles, was struck by a shuttle while attempting to board, fell to the ground, and was then dragged by the shuttle for a short distance. The next day, Joseph Soley, age 78, of Greenville, was trying to board the shuttle when it started to move, causing Soley to fall to the ground. Later that evening, Jason Duff, age 46, of Greenville, was in the drop-off area when the shuttle arrived and was attempting to come to a stop. Duff suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon and was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Finally, board member Richard Delk announced the receipt of a $30,000 donation from the Leyton Group to be put toward the purchase of a new water truck. The board had previously approved $5,000 toward the purchase, but Delk asked for an additional $10,000 to make sure they get the best deal possible.

“Getting a $50,000 water truck for $15,00o is not a bad deal,” Delk said.

The board ultimately voted to approve the increase.

By Tony Baker

