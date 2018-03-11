Darke Co. Coin Club holds 52nd annual show

GREENVILLE — Got coins?

That’s the question being asked as collectors and vendors gathered Sunday at PAWS Bingo in Greenville for the Darke County Coin Club’s 52nd Annual Coin Show.

Coin Club President John Magato said while many dedicated numismatists, or those who collect coins, attend the event, others also show up who know nothing or very little about the hobby.

“They may have inherited old money of some sort and they have no idea of the value of it,” he said. “If they want to keep it, they’ll have information about it they can pass on to their family.”

“We try to keep the interest alive in the area because of the “Electronic Era,” [traditional collectors] are kind of a dying breed. People look online as opposed to actually looking at things in person.”

So what are the more popular coins people today are seeking?

“The Morgan dollars are very collectible and expensive,” said Magato, who mentioned the U.S. Mint’s National Parks quarters are popular as well as the 2017-P Lincoln penny, a one-year only cent featuring the P Mintmark of the Philadelphia Mint, celebrating its 225th anniversary. Before this, no pennies bore the P mark, and it won’t be seen on 2018’s cents and beyond.

“Those are collectible right now,” he said. “The common person may have three in their pocket and not even know it. If you do find them, hold on to them.”

The Darke County Coin Club show attracts people with varying numismatic interests.

“We’ve got people that collect different things,” Magato said. “We have people who collect silver, paper money, tokens, memorabilia — we have more than just coins here. We have stamps, sports memorabilia, antiques, postcards — anything that’s collectible.”

The Darke County Coin Club meets the fourth Monday of each month, at Spirit Medical Transport, 5484 State Route 49 South, Greenville. Club meetings include a monthly coin auction. Junior memberships are $2 per year, while adult memberships are $10 annually.

Magato says the club is always seeking new members, especially younger ones.

“We’d like to keep knowledge of this moving on,” he said.

For more information, visit the Darke County Coin Club’s Facebook page.

The 52nd Annual Coin Show sponsors include JR’s Tax Preparation, Greenville National Bank, Richard Edwards Auctioneer, J&M Tire Company, Dave Knapp Ford, G&G Floor Fashions, Spirit Medical Transport, Minuteman Press, 3-Way Electric, 503 Diesel, Commercial Printing Company, Cratiques, Greenville Federal, J’s Country Store, Klepinger Insurance, Littman-Thomas Insurance, Michael’s Jewelry & Clocks, Rainbow Accounting Services, Petey’s Pizza, Second National Bank, Teaford’s Pizza, Subs & More, and Wholesale Tire Company.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

