Darke County Court hears Walmart robbery, drug cases

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving drugs, aggravated robbery, domestic violence, and probation violation last week.

Steven Ressler, age 28, of Union City, Indiana, pled guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. Ressler’s prior criminal history includes charges of felonious assault, domestic battery, assault with a bodily substance, theft, and attempted burglary.

Ressler allegedly became violent during his stay in the Darke County Jail, reportedly throwing a chair across the room during an altercation with guards and another inmate. Ressler’s attorney, Dave Rohrer, asked for probation on behalf of his client, while Ressler asked for leniency on behalf of a young child he claims is in intensive care.

Instead, Judge Jonathan P. Hein sentenced Ressler to 15 months in prison, to be followed by up to three years probation.

“There’s no sense having us try to control or manage your behavior when you’re not looking, or not able, to be managed,” Judge Hein said following his ruling. “We’re supposed to avoid sending fourth degrees to prison, but somewhere along the way it crosses the line, and chucking chairs across the room is it.”

Ressler then angrily asked if he could withdraw his guilty plea, claiming his attorney and prosecutor Kelly Ormsby had promised him a more lenient sentence. When this request was refused, Ressler asked if he could fire Rohrer, claiming a conflict of interest. Rohrer had previously represented one of Ressler’s co-defendants in court.

“You can do that, but it won’t affect the outcome of this proceeding,” Judge Hein said.

Erika Hall, age 27, of Greenville, appeared on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony carrying penalties of up to 11 years in prison and a potential $20,000 fine. The charges stem from an incident earlier this month in which Hall brandished a deadly weapon while fleeing from a robbery at Walmart in Greenville.

Hall’s previous criminal history includes cases of trafficking, vandalism, and tampering with evidence. Judge Hein appointed Randall Braeden as Hall’s attorney and set bond at $100,000. Her next court appearance is March 16.

Miles Davis, age 33, of Greenville, pled guilty to charges of burglary. Judge Hein sentenced Davis to 26 days in jail and 60 months probation. Davis must also pay restitution in the amount of $2000; pay court costs; and perform 100 hours of community service. Failure to comply with these orders could result in a prison sentence of up to 12 months.

Sierra Hill, age 31, of Greenville, appeared on charges of failure to report to community control authorities. Hill is on probation for charges of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony carrying a possible 18-month jail sentence, and trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony carrying up to an additional 9 months.

Hill waived her right to legal counsel.

“I’d like to just go ahead and get this over with,” Hill said. “I’ve always been open and honest with what I’ve done.”

Judge Hein entered a denial of the allegations on the defendant’s behalf and set bond at $15,000. Her next court appearance is March 19.

Dakota Long, age 21, of Greenville, appeared on charges of failure to report for an arraignment, a first-degree misdemeanor carrying a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail, with credit for time served. Long’s probation officer also alleged that he had failed to report to Recovery and Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio for substance abuse treatment, as well as to provide a urine sample for analysis. Long was on probation in connection with charges of domestic violence.

Judge Hein set bail at $100,000. Long’s next court appearance is a probable cause and disposition hearing, to be held April 23.

