Feed truck overturns near North Star

NORTH STAR — Emergency units responded to the scene of an overturned truck Monday south of North Star, Ohio.

On March 12, 2018, at approximately 2:28 p.m., Darke County deputies along with North Star Fire, Rossburg Fire and Ansonia Rescue responded to the 6600 block of Wabash York Road in reference to a semi tractor trailer on its side.

Preliminary investigation revealed the white 2017 Peterbilt tractor, pulling a bulk feed trailer, was driven by Timothy L. Hicks, 56, of Bradford, Ohio.

Hicks was traveling eastbound on Wabash York Road when his right front tire left the roadway. Hicks was unable to regain control of the semi tractor/trailer and continued into the side ditch where the truck and trailer rolled onto its side. The driver was treated and released from the scene by Ansonia Rescue.

Hicks was issued a citation for failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle.