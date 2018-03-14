Commissioners proclaim March DD Awareness Month

GREENVILLE — A proclamation to officially make March Developmental Disabilities (DD) Awareness Month was signed on Wednesday. It was signed by the Darke County Commissioners, Chairman Michael Rhoades,Vice Chairman Matthew Aultman, Member Michael Stegall, and Board Of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Michael Beasecker.

The proclamation states that the county board will continue to support and provide additional resources to families in Ohio with those family members who have a developmental disability. It also states that policies must be made so that the independence and opportunities for a sustainable life are available to DD people.

Members of the Board of Developmental Disabilities that were in attendance, included Gwen Tinkle, Board Member; Pamela Neff, Board Member, Tonya Clark, Business Manager, Joseph Badell, Community Services Director, Rodney Willis, Community First Director, and Mike Beasecker, Superintendent.

Also in attendance were Max and Tracy Conklin, Family receiving services, Laban and Alaina Kingery, Family receiving services, David Olinger, Person receiving service, Ruth Wilt, Person receiving services, and Paula Laney, Person receiving services.

The Darke County DD was established in 1967 and provides service to nearly 450 people with developmental disabilities within Darke County.

Micheal Beasecker believes that,”all citizens contributing to our community makes for a vibrant and diverse people.” He said he hopes that the community will take the time to realize what these individuals can contribute.

Beasecker said that March is the perfect time to get to know the story behind someone with a developmental disability.

“DD Awareness Month is a time when Darke DD focuses on encouraging residents of Darke County to better understand the individuals we serve and the importance of community,” he said.

Former President Ronald Reagan supported, and himself, proclaimed the idea of celebrating March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The Darke County Board Of Developmental Disabilities is keeping with the same train of thought that President Reagan had in bringing more awareness to what individuals with disabilities need and are capable of.

The 2018 statewide theme for the month is “Celebrate Community.”

Darke County DD employers gather before the proclamation is signed. Back row, left to right, standing: Joseph Badell, Darke DD Community Services Director; Max and Tracy Conklin , Family receiving services; Laban and Alaina Kingery, Family receiving services; Gwen Tinkle, Darke DD Board Member; Pamela Neff, Darke DD Board Member; Tonya Clark, Darke DD Business Manager; Rodney Willis, Darke DD Community First Director; David Olinger, Person receiving services; Mike Beasecker, Darke DD Superintendent; Front row, seated: Ruth Wilt, Person receiving services; Mike Rhoades, Commissioner; Matt Aultman, Commissioner; Mike Stegall, Commissioner; Paula Laney, Person receiving services. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_IMG_1212-1-.jpg Darke County DD employers gather before the proclamation is signed. Back row, left to right, standing: Joseph Badell, Darke DD Community Services Director; Max and Tracy Conklin , Family receiving services; Laban and Alaina Kingery, Family receiving services; Gwen Tinkle, Darke DD Board Member; Pamela Neff, Darke DD Board Member; Tonya Clark, Darke DD Business Manager; Rodney Willis, Darke DD Community First Director; David Olinger, Person receiving services; Mike Beasecker, Darke DD Superintendent; Front row, seated: Ruth Wilt, Person receiving services; Mike Rhoades, Commissioner; Matt Aultman, Commissioner; Mike Stegall, Commissioner; Paula Laney, Person receiving services.