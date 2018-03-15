Mental Health building evacuated as precaution

GREENVILLE — About 30 employees of Recovery & Wellness, a mental health facility located at 212 E. Main St., were evacuated Thursday afternoon after a call came into law enforcement about a woman becoming violently ill from possible poisoning.

The woman was said to be vomiting after coming in contact with an unknown odor. Initially, there was also a report that there were three possible victims, but there was only one.

Greenville Fire Department Captain Shawn Brandenburg said the department responded to the building, evacuated and talked to the employees, but couldn’t find anything poisonous with their meters.

“We think it might just be a coincidence that she was just ill at the same time but through a process of elimination with our meters, talking with Dayton Regional Hazmat, the Police Department and the employees there, we came to that conclusion,” said Brandenburg.

Brandenburg said the ill woman was transported to Wayne HealthCare just for observation.

“The response we got from local first responders was amazing,” said Cynthia Cook-Wion, executive director of Recovery & Wellness. “I can’t say enough good things about them. They were wonderful and made sure that everyone knew what was going on. They were there ‘in the blink of an eye.’ I set the fire alarm off and they were at the building immediately.”

The building was released by the fire department but remained closed for the day. Staff encouraged patients to call 937-423-6356 on Friday to verify appointments for that day.

The facility provides Individual, Family and Group Therapy; Dual Diagnosis Treatment; Anger Management; Skills Training; Psychiatric Services; Diagnostic Evaluations; Crisis Intervention and Community Psychiatric Supportive Treatment (CPST).

