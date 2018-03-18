Davidson drops Trade Bill giving voice to Ohio job creators and workers

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-08) recently introduced H.R. 5281, the Global Trade Accountability Act, legislation that would subject Executive Branch trade restrictions, such as tariffs, duties and quotas to Congress for approval.

“As someone who experienced and endured the harmful effects of bad trade policy firsthand under the Obama administration, I believe it’s time for Congress to work successfully with President Trump to restore power to the American people. Given the substantial impact of trade on job creators in Ohio and around the world, Congress must restore its constitutional obligations.”

Prior to Congress, Davidson spent 15 years starting and growing manufacturing companies in Ohio where he experienced the harmful effects of bad trade policy firsthand.

Rep. Trent Kelly (MS-01), Rep. Mark Meadows (NC-11), Rep. Ralph Norman (SC-05), Rep. Mark Sanford (SC-01), Rep. Glenn Thompson (PA-05) are cosponsors.

Davidson introduced the The Global Trade Accountability Act so that workers in Ohio and across the country have a say in our trade policies. The Constitution gives Congress the responsibility of regulating commerce, as well as laying taxes and duties, with foreign nations. This bill would restore Congress’s ability, and responsibility, to do its Constitutional job.

Similar to the REINS Act, and the Article One Restoration Act introduced by Davidson, H.R. 5281 would codify the role of congressional oversight in the process of federal governance.

The Global Trade Accountability Act was referred to the Committee on Ways and Means, in addition to the Committee on Rules.

A companion bill was introduced in the Senate by Senator Mike Lee.