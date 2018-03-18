Police investigate man dropped at hospital with gunshot wounds

GREENVILLE – Detectives from The Greenville Police Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a 20-year-old man who was dropped of at Wayne HealthCare early Friday morning.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the man was shot in the 1300 block of Chippewa Drive in Greenville and driven to the hospital by two other people. He was treated at the hospital and later released with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident still remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department Investigation Section at 937-548-4150 extension 3. Callers may remain anonymous.