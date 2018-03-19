Women crash at Kruckeberg, U.S. 127

GREENVILLE —On Monday afternoon two women crashed, sending one to the hospital, at a Greenville intersection known for accidents

On March 19 at approximately 2:32 p.m. Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Township Fire and Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Kruckeberg Road in reference to an injury accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed a light blue 2005 Buick LaCrosse, driven by Nancy Poling, 81, of Bradford was traveling East on Kruckeberg Road at U.S. Route 127. Poling failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign hitting a white 2001 Oldsmobile Alero, driven by Martha Garner, 62, of Ansonia, who was traveling North on U.S. Route 127.

Poling was treated and released at the scene. Garner was transported to Wayne HealthCare by Greenville Township Rescue with non life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.