Darke County court hears assault, trafficking cases

GREENVILLE — Defendants appeared in Darke County Common Pleas court on charges of trafficking, assault and probation violation this week. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Bailey Hardin, age 19, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. The latter was amended from a charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, in accordance with a plea agreement between Hardin’s attorney and the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Deborah Quigley asked for a 24-month prison sentence with the possibility of judicial release after six months. Quigley told the court that while the victim, the defendant’s ex-girlfriend, initially said Hardin had forced his way into her home and assaulted her, she later changed her story and asked the prosecutor’s office to drop the charges. Though they declined to dismiss the charges entirely, this was what led them to pursue the plea agreement.

Hardin’s attorney then asked for his client to be given probation, claiming the three months Hardin had already spent in jail in connection with the charges was nearly half the period he had planned to serve before applying for judicial release. Instead, Judge Hein sentenced Hardin to 24 months in prison.

Paige Roberts, age 26, of Ansonia, appeared via video teleconference with the Darke County Jail on allegations of failure to comply with the terms of her probation. Roberts had pleaded guilty to charges of theft and passing bad checks, both fifth-degree felonies, in 2014, and was ordered to pursue treatment and pay restitution in lieu of conviction.

Darke County Adult Probation Officer Ty Thacker told the court that Roberts had failed to pay restitution in the intervening years, as well as failing to supply the probation department with proof of employment. Judge Hein entered a denial of the allegations on Roberts’ behalf and appointed attorney Dave Rohrer to represent Roberts. Bond was set at $20,000.

Sierra Hill, age 31, of Union City, Indiana, also appeared on allegations of failure to comply with terms of probation on charges of trafficking in heroin and methamphetamine and forgery, all fifth-degree felonies. Hill waived her right to counsel and admitted to the allegations. Judge Hein followed the prosecutor’s recommendation and ordered Hill to complete the MonDay program, a correctional institution in Dayton that serves jurisdictions in Montgomery, Preble, Darke, Miami and other counties.

