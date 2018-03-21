Council devotes $1.4 million to road improvements

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Council approved measures appropriating and allocating funds for the 2018 fiscal year at its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday night. Council members also discussed rezoning issues, the creation of downtown redevelopment districts and mulled a new bike rack design.

The council authorized appropriations to the city’s general fund in the amount of $1,524,869. The bulk of these funds, more than $1.5 million, will go toward funding the city’s various Capital Improvement Plan projects with more than $1.4 million earmarked for roadway enhancement. The remainder, in the amount of $98,609, will go toward purchasing new equipment for the police, fire department, street department and other government agencies.

Greenville Safety Director Curt Garrison informed the council he had met with members of the Greenville school board regarding the plan, discussed at last week’s special session, to have several streets and neighborhoods near downtown designated as economic redevelopment districts.

The plan could raise revenue for revitalizing historic buildings and infrastructure downtown, but the school board would have to be consulted if the city decides to move forward with the districts; and if they decide to create redevelopment zones that would remain operating for more than 10 years, they would require the school district’s approval.

“The idea of the redevelopment districts was received, I believe, very well,” Garrison said.

The Greenville school board will hold a special work session at 6 p.m. April 19 to further discuss the plan, Garrison said.

Mainstreet Greenville Executive Director Crysta Hutchinson presented the council with new designs for bike racks to be placed downtown. As previously reported by The Daily Advocate, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources awarded the Darke County Park District and city of Greenville a $236,952 grant last year to build a bike/walking path extending from Bradford, through Greenville and finally to Union City.

The bike racks were put up by Mainstreet Greenville in order to encourage visitors using the path to stop and patronize downtown businesses but were ordered taken down by the council after safety issues were raised.

“Our hope is to eliminate any safety or liability concerns,” Hutchinson said of the new design.

Portions of the old racks were shaped like bicycle seats, which reportedly enticed children to try and sit on them, resulting in a few minor injuries. The council gave Hutchinson its blessing to move forward with the new design.

Finally, Mike Henderson, of Greenville-based civil engineering firm Mote and Associates, addressed the council about an ordinance concerning the rezoning of four parcels of land along Oakwood Avenue and Sweitzer Street. The lots will be converted into family-sized living units for the Brethren Retirement Home.

Mayor Steve Willman offered his support for the legislation.

“They’ve done excellent work talking to the folks in the neighborhood and making sure everyone knows what they want to do,” Willman said. “I think the project is going very well.”

The ordinance to allow the rezoning was passed unanimously by the council.

Greenville council devotes $1.4 million to road improvements

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

