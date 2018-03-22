Two people arrested after drugs found in home

ROSSBURG —Two people were arrested Thursday after law enforcement searched a residence and found drugs.

On March 22, Darke County Sheriff Narcotics Unit, along with the Darke County Special Response Team, conducted a search warrant at 114 ½ West Main Street, Rossburg, Ohio.

At the time of the search warrant, three people were in the residence. All three were taken into custody without incident. James R. Paris, 47, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and having weapons while under disability. Alicia Wiedmaier, 31, was arrested on a warrant and charged for falsification. Kevin Johnson, 25, was released from the scene.

The Darke County Sheriff Toby L. Spencer takes a hard stance against drugs. If you suspect a person or place is involved with drugs or other illegal activity, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-3399 or Crime Stoppers at 937-547-1661.