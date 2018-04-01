Bill to support fallen first responders and families becomes law

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that his Children of Fallen Heroes Scholarship Act passed as a part of the omnibus spending package last week.

The legislation will help increase access to Pell Grant scholarships for children of public service officers who are killed in the line of duty, including police, firefighters, and EMS workers. With this bill, if the child of the fallen public service officer qualifies for a Pell Grant, they would be eligible for the maximum award authorized by law.

“Our law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS workers put their lives on the line each day to protect us. Increasing access to federal scholarship dollars is the least we can do for the children of our fallen heroes,” said Brown. “We must do all we can to support the families of these selfless men and women that served our communities and made the ultimate sacrifice.”