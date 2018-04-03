Darke County Stingrays swim team schedules sign-ups

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Stingrays swim team will hold sign-ups in the Arcanum High School cafetorium from 6 to 8 p.m. April 10 and 10 a.m. to noon April 14.

The Darke County swim team is hosted by the Greenville city swimming pool. The team will hold all practices and home meets at the Greenville pool.

The Darke County swim team is a community-based recreational team open to all Darke County children with an emphasis on having fun, learning and refining swim techniques, individual accomplishment and team spirit.

The season runs from the beginning of June to the middle of July. Indoor practice season at the YMCA of Darke County will be May 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Outdoor practices will begin in June and are Monday through Friday starting at 7 p.m.

Swim meets are held on weeknights or Saturday mornings and include events for kickboard-assisted swimmers to high school state qualifiers.

Payment is due at registration. There is a team fee of $20 per swimmer or $50 per family, and the cost of a Greenville city pool pass is $100 per person or $150 per family.

Swimmers will have the opportunity to try on and order swimsuits if interested.

Board members will be present at sign-ups to answer any questions and talk about the season.

For more information about the Darke County swim team, email darkecountyswimteam@outlook.com.