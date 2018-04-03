Union City council members discuss K9 services, grant funding

UNION CITY — Union City council passed resolutions regarding K9 services and continuing the process of applying for grant funds at their monthly meeting Monday.

The council reconsidered an ordinance from last month’s meeting authorizing the city to enter into a contract with Union City Police Department K9 Corporation, a tax-exempt entity created by police chief Mark Ater, for use of the police department’s K9 officers and related equipment.

The K9’s were purchased by Chief Ater and Officer Jeff Turner using a combination of their own personal funds and those donated by members of the community, rather than with city funds, with much of the equipment and training for the dogs being donated by a business owned by Officer Turner. The use of the dogs is, in turn, leased to the city through this corporation.

The original name of the nonprofit was Union City, Ohio K9 Corporation, which led to objections by some council members. The name was changed in accordance with those members’ wishes. A board of directors for the corporation was also established, with Chief Ater and Councilman John Fields appointed as members. Council ultimately voted unanimously to adopt the measure.

Mote & Associates grants and funding specialist Susan Laux appeared again to review the council’s options for the coming grant application season. Laux said the city could be eligible for up to half of a $500,000 Neighborhood Revitalization Program grant. Darke County Commissioners send applications from two different communities to the state in consideration for this grant each year, Laux said, with the current application deadline being April 25

Laux had suggested soliciting input from the community at last month’s meeting. A survey asking community members for their opinions about various public works projects was sent out with the previous month’s water bill. At this week’s meeting, a public hearing was held, inviting community members to ask questions about the grant proposal and offer input about where grant funds ought to be spent.

The grants being applied for provide funding for improving streets, curbs, catch basins, and parking facilities in the city, as well as for demolishing blighted or dilapidated structures in order to improve the aesthetics and property values of selected neighborhoods, according to Laux. Chief Ater and several community members suggested applying the funds to a project to improve a section of North St, between Division and Franklin St. Council member Vicki Vantrees, who lives nearby, said she’d especially like to see a number of dead trees and tree stumps in the area gotten rid of.

Council ultimately adopted a pair of resolutions authorizing the city to continue the application process. County Commissioners will make a decision regarding which applications to forward to the state sometime in May.

