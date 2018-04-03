Greenville Teachers Hold Assembly To Get Students Excited About AIRS State Testing

GREENVILLE — Teachers and staff at Greenville Middle School held an assembly to try to pump kids up before the AIR state testing assessment began this week. There was also an incentive for students who did not receive more than three detentions or an office referral from February through March.

Dairy King donated ice cream for students to enjoy for their good behavior.

The AIR state testing assessment compares the student’s knowledge with other schools across the state and it assesses how well Greenville is doing collectively. Middle school Principal Rhonda Schaar said the staff want the students to do their best and to showcase what they have learned this year.

“Our Positive Behavior and Intervention Support (PBIS) team came up with this idea. Research shows if you do this type of pep assembly, it does help the children get more focused and to generate that excitement about the test.”

Teachers danced to the popular song Watch Me (Whip/Nae, Nae) by Silento. The fifth and sixth graders cheered as they saw Schaar approach, joining in with dance.

David Westfall, fourth grade teacher and girl’s basketball coach, gave a speech to encourage the students to study and work hard on this test. He had some of his students recite the slogan they’ve had for the last few months: Work hard, Study hard, Be happy, Ace that AIR’s test.

One example he used to illustrate studying hard was about his friend studying for the bar exam. He said his friend couldn’t play golf with him because he had to study.

“He studied for six hours a day for 90 days in a row. He failed his first bar exam. He had to try again. He failed his second try at being a lawyer. He studied harder and he passed it,” said Westfall.

He said his friend’s hard work paid off and told students all of their studying and sacrifice would be worth it for their future, too.

Towards the end of the assembly, WAVE awards were given out to students who’s teachers recognized them having good behavior. They each received sweatshirts. WAVE is an acronym for We are respectful, Always responsible, Very kind, and Excited and ready to learn.

This is how students know the expectations of every area in the building, Schaar said. The teachers use the WAVE expectations to know how to behave. They learn the concept at the beginning of the year, then are taught it again in the middle of the school year. Then, the students can implement them throughout the remainder of the year.

Westfall left the students with a good reminder to, “Go bust that AIR test.” Testing began this Monday and will continue into May before the Washington, D.C trip.