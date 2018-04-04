April 9 is deadline to register to vote in Ohio’s upcoming Primary Election

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted reminds voters that the deadline to register to vote in the May 8 Primary Election is on April 9.

In May, voters will weigh-in on a statewide ballot issue, a number of state and local races, as well as a total of 477 local issues across 83 counties. You can view the list of candidates for statewide, congressional, state legislative, and court of appeals offices online at MyOhioVote.com. Information on local contests is available by contacting the county board of elections.

The full, detailed and interactive 2018 elections calendar is available online.

Register to Vote/Update Your Address

The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration ahead of the May 8 Primary Election is April 9 (30 days before the election). Voters may go to MyOhioVote.com/VoterRegistration to register online or update an existing registration. Voter registration forms can also be printed from MyOhioVote.com or obtained from a local library or board of elections office.

The Secretary of State’s Office and all county boards of elections will be open until 9 p.m. on April 9 to receive paper registration filings. Voter registrations submitted online will be accepted until midnight.

Military & Overseas Voting

Military voters who have not yet registered to vote or submitted a request for an absentee ballot may still do so by visiting OhioMilitaryVotes.com, while overseas voters can visit OhioVoterPassport.com. There they can download the Federal Post Card Application, register to vote and request an absentee ballot, read through frequently asked questions, track the status of their mailed ballot and sign up for election reminders via email and social media.

Absentee Voting by Mail and In-Person

Absentee voting in Ohio begins on April 10 (first day after the close of registration). Voters have the option of casting their absentee ballot either in-person or by mail. For more information on absentee voting, visit MyOhioVote.com.