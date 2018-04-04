The Journey Home hosts Victory For Veterans 5K

GREENVILLE — The Journey Home, a transitional home for homeless Veterans, is organizing the Victory For Veterans 5K in order to celebrate our Veterans and raise awareness for their struggles. This event will be held on Saturday, April 7 at Trinity Wesleyan Church in Greenville, Ohio.

“Many of our Veterans come to us malnourished, under treated or under diagnosed. We connect these Veterans to VA, and to Non-VA medical and community resources, and then transport them to needed appointments,” said Eldon Solomon, Executive Director. “With your charitable contribution or participation in the Victory For Veterans 5K we stand together as partners in providing important health resources to our Veterans.”

The inaugural Victory for Veterans 5K is The Journey Home’s first fundraising event of 2018. The 2018 Spring fundraising goal is to raise $50,000, all of which will go towards replacing two vans The Journey Home staff members use to transport veterans to and from essential medical and VA appointments.

“Victory For Veterans events are much more than raising money. It is about celebrating our men and women heroes and coming together as communities to end Veteran homelessness,” said Solomon.

The run/walk will start at the Trinity Wesleyan Church in Greenville and wind its way through two different city and county communities.

Solomon stated, “Veteran homelessness will end because of communities that come together to cheer, uplift and support those of our Veterans that have forgotten what they are capable of. Not only will we have the National Anthem performed, but our Veterans and current Military runners and walkers will be the first start. As they leave the starting line everybody in the community will have the opportunity to cheer, to give support and to thank our Veterans and military for their sacrifices.”

Check-in for the 5K begins at 7:30 a.m. and lasts until 8:55 a.m. The event will begin at 9 a.m. with an awards Ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

More information here: http://journeyhomevets.org/victory-veterans-5k/