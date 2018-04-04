Greenville City Council members discuss grants, road projects

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Council discussed road projects, grant funding, and equipment purchases at their bi-monthly meeting Tuesday night.

Mayor Steve Willman opened the meeting by thanking local police, fire, and street departments for their participation in Monday morning’s Majority Awareness Walk. Members of Darke County We Are the Majority, a nonprofit encouraging leadership and drug, alcohol, and tobacco-free lifestyles among local youth, walked from the Annie Oakley statue at the south end of Broadway St to the fire station at city hall, where Willman and others signed a proclamation declaring the first week of April as Majority Awareness Week.

“It’s too bad we couldn’t have done it outside,” Willman said, referring to the cold weather that greeted the walkers Monday morning. “But the fire department graciously pulled out their trucks and made room for us in there.”

Willman also mentioned efforts to improve the Altar of Peace monument in Greenville City Park. Willman addressed the park board in February concerning issues with the park’s eternal flame monument, saying the lamppost bearing the flame is not very high, which has resulted in children using it to set sticks on fire. The lamppost itself is also beginning to deteriorate. Willman suggested appealing to the public for help to improve the monument, as well as doing something to make the flame more visible to residents driving through the park.

“At this point, you’d never know it was there,” Willman said. “I think it needs something to draw attention to it.”

Council voted unanimously to transfer $844,750 from various accounts to cover roadway enhancement projects, as well as to enter into a contract with Tennessee-based High Tech Special Effects, Inc. for 2018 Fourth of July fireworks.

Safety Director Curt Garrison gave an update on the upcoming Sweitzer Street road improvement project. Work is set to begin May 1, with Arcanum-based construction firm Brumbaugh Construction having won the bid to oversee the project. Total cost is expected to exceed $4.3 million, with a Public Works grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation covering $450,000 of that.

Garrison also discussed the city’s intention to file a joint CHIP program grant application with Darke County. Under the joint application, the city would qualify for $335,000 of the proposed $700,000 grant, funds which could be used to provide housing assistance, as well as to undertake small improvement projects and even major renovations on local residential properties.

“Administering a CHIP program is not an easy thing to do,” Garrison said. “With this agreement, the county takes care of everything for us. It’s really a win-win for the city.”

Garrison also gauged the council’s interest in assuming control of two properties, one on S. Ohio St and the other on E. 4th St, which are about to be foreclosed due to nonpayment of taxes.

“There’s no municipal need for these properties,” Garrison said. “But we have first claim if we would like to assume these lots.”

The council voted unanimously not to assume control of the foreclosed properties.

Finally, council voted to pay $4,100 for a new copy machine in the city’s planning and zoning department, with the current machine – which will no longer be covered by its current service agreement beginning next year – to be moved to police department offices.

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315.

