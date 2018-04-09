Darke County court hears theft, drug, domestic violence cases

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving domestic violence, theft, firearms, and drugs last week. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Kurt Brown, age 31, of Greenville, pled guilty to charges of domestic violence, a third-degree felony carrying penalties of up to three years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine. Two additional counts of felonious assault were dismissed as part of an agreement between Brown and the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office. Brown’s criminal record includes previous convictions for domestic violence. His next court appearance is a sentencing hearing, to be held May 31.

Grace Brubaker, of Eldorado, was arraigned on two counts of theft from a person of a protected class – in this case a disabled adult – a fifth-degree felony carrying penalties of up to one year in prison and a possible $2,500 fine on each count. Judge Hein entered a plea of not guilty on Brubaker’s behalf and appointed attorney Randall Braeden for the defense. Brubaker was released on her own recognizance, as recommended by prosecutor R. Kelly Ormsby. Her next court appearance is a status conference, to be held May 3.

Matthew C. Cooper, age 30, of Sidney, Ohio, was arraigned on two counts of having a firearm while under disability, a fourth-degree felony carrying penalties of up to four and a half years in prison and a $15,000 fine. Cooper was released on his own recognizance. His next court appearance is a pretrial hearing, to be held April 26.

Terry Lane, age 37, of Maple Heights, Ohio, was arraigned via video teleconference with the Darke County Jail on charges of trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony carrying penalties of up to one year in prison and a possible $2,500 fine. Bond was set at $40,000. His next court appearance is April 26.

Julie Bath, age 45, of Greenville, was arraigned via video teleconference on charges of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony carrying penalties of up to three years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine. Bond was set at $30,000. Her next court appearance is May 3.

Grace Brubaker, of Eldorado, was arraigned on two counts of theft from a person of a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Grace-Brubaker-1.jpg Grace Brubaker, of Eldorado, was arraigned on two counts of theft from a person of a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. Tony Baker | The Daily Advocate Matthew C. Cooper, age 30, of Sidney, Ohio, was arraigned on two counts of having a firearm while under disability, a fourth-degree felony. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Matthew-Cooper-1.jpg Matthew C. Cooper, age 30, of Sidney, Ohio, was arraigned on two counts of having a firearm while under disability, a fourth-degree felony. Tony Baker | The Daily Advocate Julie Bath, age 45, of Greenville, was arraigned via video teleconference on charges of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Julie-Bath-26450715-1.jpg Julie Bath, age 45, of Greenville, was arraigned via video teleconference on charges of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. Tony Baker | The Daily Advocate Terry Lane, age 37, of Maple Heights, Ohio, was arraigned via video teleconference with the Darke County Jail on charges of trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_terry-lane-1.jpg Terry Lane, age 37, of Maple Heights, Ohio, was arraigned via video teleconference with the Darke County Jail on charges of trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony. Tony Baker | The Daily Advocate

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate 360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate 360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com