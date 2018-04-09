Darke County Commissioner’s proclaim Child Abuse Awareness Month

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Commissioners signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to make April Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness month.

The proclamation states the future of Darke County rest in our children and the Darke County Commissioners will work to make it better than when they were children. It says everyone benefits when children grow to become good, contributing members of society.

It is an effort from the entire county to make child abuse preventable and to have an awareness to recognize child abuse and neglect for the purpose of diffusion. The Darke County Commissioners want to citizens to work as a collective group to limit the child abuse and neglect cases in the future.

In other business: Kathy Stryker from the Darke County Job and Family Services was approved to purchase two cars for the Children’s Services workers to drive children back and forth in. Initially, there were three companies contacted but only one came back with a bid.

SVG in Greenville gave a bid for $20,983.51, which totaled to $41,967.02 when factoring two cars. The cars were two Chevrolet Malibus. Stryker said they needed the cars because one was being repaired, while the other was wrecked.

The next Commissioner’s meeting is on Wednesday, April 11 at 1:30 p.m.

