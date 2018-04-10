New York man jailed for Dill Oil armed robbery

GREENVILLE —A New York man is in the Darke County Jail awaiting arraignment for charges of robbery with a deadly weapon after the he robbed the Dill Oil gas station on Union Street.

On Monday at approximately 11:15 a.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to the gas station after receiving a report that an armed robbery was in progress. While en route to the scene, witnesses provided a description to police of the suspect and his car. The suspect, Anthony Felix of New York, was apprehended near the circle at Broadway and W. Main Street.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding any crime is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103 or the Darke County Crime Stoppers tip line at 937-547-1661. All callers may remain anonymous.

Felix Dill Oil gas station was victim to an armed robbery on Monday morning. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMG_3467.jpg Felix Dill Oil gas station was victim to an armed robbery on Monday morning. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_MUGSHOTS_34492125.jpg