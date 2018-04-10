Midwest youth team tennis program to take place in Greenville

GREENVILLE – The USTA/Midwest Section (United States Tennis Association) is offering a Midwest Youth Team Tennis program for the Greenville community.

Featuring the USTA’s youth tennis play format, which uses age appropriate equipment, court dimensions and scoring, Midwest Youth Team Tennis makes the game more fun right from the start. No tennis experience is needed and with the game tailored to kids’ size and age. Participants learn skills quickly while playing in a team environment.

Following is more information about the upcoming program, including times and location:

Grades K-5

• Sundays: June 10-July 15

• Time: 6-7 p.m.

Grades 6-9

• Tuesdays: June 5, 12, 26; July 10, 17, 24

• Time: 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Location: Greenville High School | 100 Green Wave Way, Greenville, Ohio 45331

Cost: $65 per player (includes age appropriate racquet, T-shirt and goodie bag)

Registration closes May 13

Visit www.midwestteamtennis.com/ to learn more about the program and for easy online sign-up. Coaches and volunteers are always needed and training will be provided to those who volunteer.

Midwest Youth Team Tennis is open to girls and boys ages 5-14 years of age. Beginning, intermediate and advanced players are welcome to participate. The program participant package includes the following: new age-appropriate tennis racquet and ball, team uniform and additional items based on the specific program.