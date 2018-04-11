Arcanum Council discusses new building, archaeological study

ARCANUM — Arcanum Village Council held their monthly meeting Tuesday night.

Village Administrator Bill Kessler updated council members on plans for the new administrative building. According to Kessler, the village is required to commission an archaeological study of the land where the facility is set to be built.

“They’re going to come through, turn over some dirt, and look for pottery, bone, arrowheads, and so forth,” Kessler said.

The study is expected to cost approximately $2,987. Council voted unanimously to move ahead with the study.

As previously reported by The Daily Advocate, in January Kessler was given approval by council members to pursue a 30-year, $1.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to fund construction of a new 8,200-sq-ft administrative building, which would also house the village police department. The building is set to be located on South Albright Street.

The proposed new building will include a drive-up window and night deposit box for utility and tax payments; tax, utility, administrator’s and mayor’s offices; a conference room, break room, copy room and storage room; restrooms for both the public and employees; and a parking lot with space for up to 30 vehicles. The design of the new building is expected to be finalized by June, with construction beginning in September 2018.

The village is currently leasing space in the All-American Clothing Company building in Arcanum for administrative and police personnel, as village employees were forced to move out of the old municipal building last year due to a bat infestation, as well as other safety and health considerations.

Kessler also questioned the council about seeking an amendment to an ordnance that prevents large vehicles from parking overnight in a gravel lot owned by the village. Kessler has been directing semis and other large trucks to park in the lot, he said, in order to avoid damage to village streets that would result from the vehicles parking on public and residential roads. Council advised Kessler to take the issue up with their planning and zoning committee.

Kessler and Safety Committee member Gregory Baumle discussed the new Code Red emergency notification system. Once online, Baumle said, the system will allow village residents to choose whether to be notified of emergencies via phone, cell phone, email, Facebook, or Twitter.

Finally, council members discussed the possible sale of the old administrative building. Village solicitor Nicole Pohlman informed council members that the property would have to be publicly advertised for five consecutive weeks before they could go ahead with a sale.

Arcanum Village Council discussed plans for the city's new administrative abilities at their monthly meeting Tuesday night.

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

