Arcanum twins featured on America’s Funniest Videos

ARCANUM —Two Darke County siblings have been in the public eye lately.

Bryn and Caden Baker, both 5, recently starred in a humorous home movie that wound up being featured on the television show America’s Funniest Videos. The twins’ parents, Jackie and Lester Baker of Arcanum, submitted the video after being encouraged to do so by friends online.

“We posted the video on Facebook, and someone had commented that we should send it to America’s Funniest Videos,” Jackie Baker said. “So we uploaded the video online, and they emailed us some forms to sign. Anyone seen or heard in the video has to sign.”

The Bakers’ video aired on the April 1 episode, with accompanying commentary by host Alfonso Ribeiro. The Bakers didn’t find out for sure that their video was going to air until the previous Thursday. The video was originally filmed at the end of November of last year, and submitted to the show sometime in December.

“We sent out a message to all my friends and coworkers letting them know it was going to air,” Baker said.

Baker said that watching the segment was a memorable experience for children and parents alike.

“It was fun watching them watch themselves on TV,” Baker said. “They laughed. They thought it was hilarious.”

Before becoming TV stars, Caden and Bryn won first and second place in their age group in the Kiddie Tractor Pull at last year’s Darke County Fair.

“This was their first time doing the tractor pull,” Baker said. “We thought they might like to do it, so we entered them. Caden loves tractors, and Bryn is into Barbies and babies and all things girly, but she is also athletic, and very competitive like her Mom! So we thought, why not give it a try?”

The Bakers wound up being thrilled with how the experiment turned out.

“I think it was pretty neat to have twins win first and second place like that,” Baker said. This past Sunday, Bryn and Caden also competed in the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers Championship during the Home and Sports Show at the Darke County fairgrounds. Caden earned ninth place in his age group in this second competition.

“Bryn didn’t place this time. But they had fun!” Baker said. “We were excited to see Caden place in the top 10 at Nationals. Poor Bryn cried, but she was better once Caden said he would share his trophy with her.”

Baker said it was always fun finding new activities for their kids to enjoy together.

“They are super close, and I hope they stay that way,” Baker said.

