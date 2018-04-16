Darke County Commissioners approve upgrade to alarm system

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Commissioners approved a quote from SecureTech to upgrade the Duress Alarm systems at Monday’s regular meeting.

“We call them panic alarms,” said John Cook, Darke County Facilities and Safety Manager. “If there is an emergency situation, we can hit a button and it dispatches the sheriff’s department.”

He said because of the upgrade to the Marcs radio system, the duress alarm system would need to be upgraded as well. The upgrades will be for three locations including the Courthouse/Administration Building, Garst, and the One Stop Plaza.

SecureTech was able to provide Government Services Administration pricing, which is federal government pricing.

“It decreases the cost substantially for us,” Cook said.

The Darke County Engineer Jim Suber recommended the Darke County Commissioners accept a bid from Walls Bros Asphalt for $1,986,985.24 for resurfacing county roads. He also sent a letter of recommendation for the bid from Aeromark in the amount of $97,390.24 for pavement striping, which the Commissioners approved.

According to the notes from Suber he said the bid amount would not reflect the actual county contract amount. He said it would be less because the bid included striping on township roads.

In other business:

The Darke County Solid Waste District will host three events for the public to rid and recycle specific items safely. The first is a Paper Shred day, which will be held on June 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Darke County Fair Grounds at the Ohio Center. The Darke County Solid Waste District, partnered with Mercer Savings Bank, welcome the public to shred up to 10 boxes of papers per household and business. Registration is not required for to participate.

The Tire Recycling Day will be on September 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The location of this event has yet to be determined, pending on quotes still being gathered. There is no fee to bring passenger tires but limitations apply for households. Semi, tractor and truck tires are acceptable along with the current fee amount from Rumpke at the time the event takes place. Participants must register. Registrations begins the first Wednesday after the Darke County Fair ends and will continue for two weeks thereafter. No tires will be taken without a preregistration. All tires for semis, tractors, and trucks need to be paid while preregistering. There will be no late registrations accepted.

The Household Hazardous Waste day will be on October 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds at the Swine barn. Items such as old paint, insecticides, and Mercury are among the eligible items. Call the Darke County Solid Waste District for a complete list of items to bring to this event. No registration is needed.

The next Commissioner’s meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 18 at 1:30 p.m.