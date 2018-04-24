Benefit concert for Nicole Lachat

GREENVILLE — A benefit concert for the late Nicole Lachat, who was part of the I/DD (Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities) community, will be held on April 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lighthouse Christian Center.

The event, entitled The Nicole Lachat Benefit Concert, was put together by Nicole’s sister, Didi Howell. Howell said she knew she wanted to honor Nicole in some way once she passed away.

“Music was very important to her,” said Howell.

It was because of her love for music and dancing she decided on the benefit concert. She said Nicole had all the Just Dance games and had a karaoke machine both at home and at work she utilized often.

Nicole was born with a mild case of cerebral palsy that left her with a limited amount of strength. She also had an intellectual disability. However, none of this stopped her from doing what she wanted to do.

She was always ready for what life had in store for her. She said she always wanted to be surrounded by people. Her friends list was numerous and she wanted to continue to grow it. Nicole made many of her friends at PCS (Person Centered Services), previously Wayne Industries, where she began working in 2006.

“Her friends at work and family were very important to her. She loved spending lot of time with them.”

Howell said she was always busy doing something and sought after new things to do. Her disabilities never put a damper on her life, even when she got sick. She was eager to return to work, asking the doctor when she would be able to return.

Nicole was 31 years old when she passed away. Her death was a shock to everyone because she seemed to have been getting over her illness. Howell said she had attended church Sunday and went to work the following day. Nicole passed away in her sleep sometime after her work day.

“I think she jam-packed as much as she could into those 31 years more than most people probably would in their lifetime.”

The concert will feature the Artistic Variations Dance Group, which is an I/DD adult program, from the Final Bow studio. There will be door prizes, a silent auction until 8:30 p.m. The entire event food and vendors will be available.

The Christian band Faith Over Fear will be performing for the first hour of the event. Howell will also be performing a song she wrote for her sister. She said she learned how to play the song on the guitar and never would have done it had it not been for her sister.

“My sister has inspired me to follow my dreams and live my life.”

Courtesy photo Nicole Lachat with her sister Didi Howell http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Nicole-Lachat-benefit.jpg Courtesy photo Nicole Lachat with her sister Didi Howell