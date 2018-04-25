Rajib, others sentenced in Darke County Common Pleas Court

GREENVILLE — Defendants were sentenced on charges of theft, assault, and receiving stolen property in Darke County Common Pleas Court Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Stoney Dynes, age 54, of Greenville, was sentenced on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Dynes’ previous record includes charges of domestic violence, trafficking, criminal trespass, telephone harassment, and use of a weapon while intoxicated.

Judge Hein sentenced Dynes to spend 30 days in the Darke County Jail, followed by 30 days on electronically monitored house arrest. Dynes must then submit to supervision by the Darke County Office of Adult Probation for a period of up to 60 months, during which time he must pay court costs, abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs, and perform 40 hours of community service.

Najir Rajib, age 22, of Greenville, was sentenced on charges of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The charges stem from an incident in which Rajib rented a vehicle from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Greenville and then failed to return it by the agreed-upon time, having allegedly driven the vehicle to New York City and spent some time in a hospital there. Rajib stood trial in Darke County Common Pleas Court earlier this year, and was convicted by a jury. Rajib has no previous criminal record in Darke County.

Judge Hein sentenced Rajib to 28 days in the Darke County Jail with 28 days credit, followed by 60 months probation. Rajib must perform 100 hours of community service and pay restitution to Enterprise in the amount of $944.01.

Ashley Parks, of Greenville, pled guilty to charges of theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charge was reduced from a fourth-degree felony in accordance with an agreement between Parks and the Darke County Prosecutor. Judge Hein accepted the defendant’s guilty plea, and ordered Parks to pursue mental health and substance abuse treatment in lieu of conviction. Parks has no previous criminal record in Darke County.

Parks’ guilty plea will be held in abeyance until such time as she successfully completes the treatment program, pays restitution in the amount of $1292, and performs 100 hours of community service, at which time it may be expunged.

Derick Scott Burton, age 34, of Greenville, pled guilty to aggravated possession of carfentanil, a fifth-degree felony. Burton was arrested by Greenville Police officers in February of this year. His previous record includes charges of assault, theft, trafficking, breaking and entering, and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Burton was sentenced to 32 days in the Darke County Jail with 32 days credit, and to pay court costs.

