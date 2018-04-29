Arcanum-Butler Parent-Teacher Organization holds annual Trojan Fest carnival

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Parent-Teacher Organization held its annual Trojan Fest Friday for students and family members.

According to Arcanum PTO, the festival is a way to give back to kids for all of their hard work during the school year and to celebrate the end of another successful year. Students in preschool up to fourth grade are invited and are exclusive to winning the prizes.

Arcanum PTO member Casey Frazee said this event has been happening for as long as she could remember. She said the carnival is made for the students and by the students.

“Each classroom is responsible for producing their own game booths,” Frazee said.

Frazee said parents normally helped with the production of the games and sometimes assisted in implementing them at the carnival. The games were free for students to play. Once they win, they would receive tickets that were entered into raffles for prizes, which were drawn throughout the night.

“We get really nice gifts,” Frazee said.

She said several sponsors gave the prizes for the evening. Some prizes included gift cards, slime kit, TV and basketball camp. If students did not win the games, they still could win a smaller prize.

Students had a wide selection of games to choose from. At the preschool booth, they had a crafts table set up so students could decorate bookmarks and color pictures for Mother’s Day gifts. A first grade class made a bug toss game. There was even a real life Candy Land game.

Other student-made games were Plinko, trampoline toss, hot shot, football tossing game and a tic-tac-toe game. The entire gymnasium at the Arcanum High School featured these games and many more.

Besides games, students could get their face painted by a professional face painter Anne Fahncke from the Face Paint Crew.

The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America provided the food for the evening’s event. Pizza from Marco’s was on the menu, as well as hot dogs, chips, pop and cookies.

Students and parents explore the games at the Arcanum-Butler Parent-Teacher Organization's Trojans Fest carnival. Annabelle Tegtmeyer gets her face painted by professional face painter Anne Fahncke from the Face Paint Crew. Jessie Courtney plays Plinko at the Arcanum-Butler Parent-Teacher Organization's Trojans Fest carnival. Josiah Lee, 11, tries to get a hole in one at the putt putt game set up at the Arcanum-Butler Parent-Teacher Organization's Trojans Fest carnival. Arcanum-Butler Parent-Teacher Organization members give out prizes at the raffle table. Prizes were donated by several sponsors from the community.