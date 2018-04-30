Darke County Chamber of Commerce sets stage for annual meeting on June 1

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Chamber of Commerce invites chamber members to its annual luncheon meeting on June 1 at Romer’s Catering, Greenville.

Registration opens at 11 a.m., business meeting begins at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting ends at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 for chamber members and reservations are required by May 29.

The meeting program includes the ceremonial introduction of officers and directors, presentation of the 2018 Chamber Citizen of the Year Award and distribution of the 2018-19 membership directory. Additionally, the Darke County Visitors Bureau will share the stage to present their Tourism Citizen of the Year Award.

The keynote speaker is Kevin P. Rojek, supervisory special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. SSA Rojek will present Current Cyber Threats: An Ever-Changing Landscape.

Cybercrime is a significant and constantly evolving threat that affects everyone. The FBI is working diligently to understand the threat and remain one step ahead of the criminals who seek to steal money, pilfer intellectual property and threaten livelihoods. To effectively address this threat, the FBI requires the constant assistance of a well-informed public.

SSA Rojek joined the FBI in September 2002 after serving 11 years in the United States Army as an artillery officer and an intelligence officer. After graduating from the FBI Academy, SSA Rojek spent 10 years as an agent and supervisor in the Norfolk, Virginia field office, working counterintelligence and cyber matters.

In May 2012, SSA Rojek accepted a promotion to FBI headquarters where he worked national security computer intrusion investigations.

SSA Rojek returned to Norfolk in November 2013 and worked counterintelligence matters until April 2014 when he was selected for his current position as the supervisor of the Cincinnati field office’s Cyber Squad. The Cyber Squad is responsible for investigating all criminal and national security cyber matters in Cincinnati’s area of responsibility.

SSA Rojek currently supervises seven agent investigators, three computer forensic experts and two computer scientists. Additionally, SSA Rojek is responsible for supervising the Cincinnati FBI’s SWAT Team.

The Darke County Chamber has proudly served its membership as an advocate for business and community development since 1927. The event sponsor of the annual meeting is Greenville National Bank; Silver Sponsors are BASF, Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Family Health, FRAM Group, Greenville Technology, Leis Realty, Mercer Savings Bank, Ramco Electric Motors, Reid Health, Rumpke, Second National Bank, Walls Brothers Asphalt and Walmart.

Contact the Chamber at 937-548-2102 or info@darkecountyohio.com to make a reservation by May 29.